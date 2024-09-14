Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

