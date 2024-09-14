DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DTF opened at $11.44 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

