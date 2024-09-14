Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 143.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

