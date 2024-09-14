Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 143.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

