Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 10,132 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 1.72% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.3% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS DAUG opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.