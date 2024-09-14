Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 670 ($8.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 654.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 730 ($9.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,791.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

