Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Keystone Law Group Stock Performance
Shares of KEYS opened at GBX 670 ($8.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 654.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 730 ($9.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,791.67 and a beta of 0.26.
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keystone Law Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- What is a Dividend King?
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.