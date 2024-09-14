Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 679.7% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Down 0.7 %
MTLFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 38,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,653. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About Metallis Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metallis Resources
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.