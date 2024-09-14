Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Expands By 468.8%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 468.8% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.52. 80,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 19.60%. Research analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

