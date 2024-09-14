Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $176,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

ULTA opened at $378.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

