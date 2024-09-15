1ST Source Bank Makes New $239,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

