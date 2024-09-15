Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

