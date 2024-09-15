BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
Featured Articles
