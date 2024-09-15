BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

