Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CPHRF traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 498,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.