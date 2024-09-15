CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSL Stock Performance

CSLLY stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,232. CSL has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

