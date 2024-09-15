Clear Investment Research LLC Buys 4,942 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 558,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 110,475 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

