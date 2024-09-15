iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Boosted by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 24.6% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $30,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWB opened at $307.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.14 and its 200-day moving average is $292.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

