Hoge Financial Services LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hoge Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after acquiring an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,942 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $195.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

