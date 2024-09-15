NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NI Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NODK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,883. The stock has a market cap of $319.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. NI has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $16.55.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $87.81 million during the quarter.
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
