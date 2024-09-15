VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Price Performance

VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

Get VirExit Technologies alerts:

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.