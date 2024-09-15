Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.64. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

