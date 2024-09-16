ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,270.80 and approximately $0.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.82 or 0.99980140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

