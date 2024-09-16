Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $247.44 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,475.51 or 1.00065009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02545141 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $5,823,747.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

