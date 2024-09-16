ELIS Price Tops $0.0993 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $29,127.92 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10226219 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84,514.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

