AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $27,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $5,687,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $89,855,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $153.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

