Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 16,512 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.88.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

