Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,145.35 billion and $2.16 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,977.90 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00538062 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00032397 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00079368 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000170 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,754,981 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.