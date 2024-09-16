Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,145.35 billion and $2.16 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,977.90 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00538062 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00079368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,754,981 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

