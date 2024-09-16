CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,918,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

Shares of CBD of Denver stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,005,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,074,156. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.