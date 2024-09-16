BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.65

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 1509566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.