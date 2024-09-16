BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.65

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 1509566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.