Comparing Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) & Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Sapiens International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $258.47 million 2.03 -$202.39 million ($1.75) -2.54 Sapiens International $514.58 million 3.85 $62.44 million $1.17 30.74

Profitability

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -156.65% 0.98% 0.64% Sapiens International 12.92% 17.60% 11.59%

Risk and Volatility

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Definitive Healthcare and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 1 7 2 0 2.10 Sapiens International 1 0 2 0 2.33

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $5.64, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Definitive Healthcare on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate firms, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

