Citigroup Raises Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $4.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WOOF. UBS Group increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

