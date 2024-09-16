Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.36 ($0.06), with a volume of 100114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).
Comptoir Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 594.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.88. The company has a market cap of £5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.95.
About Comptoir Group
Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.
