One Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,986,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227,111 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $493.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $496.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock worth $331,875,955 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.