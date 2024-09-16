Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $379.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.04 and its 200-day moving average is $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

