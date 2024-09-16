City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 89,320 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,320 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.14 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

