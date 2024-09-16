Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.86) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.35) to GBX 1,325 ($17.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,214.17 ($15.88).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,232 ($16.11) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,664.86, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,202.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

