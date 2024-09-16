Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases £20,016.10 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £20,016.10 ($26,175.10).

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Lynda Shillaw purchased 90 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($195.37).

On Monday, June 17th, Lynda Shillaw acquired 104 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.20).

Harworth Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Monday. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,491.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

About Harworth Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 833.33%.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

