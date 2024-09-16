GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Down 37.6% in August

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 130,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

