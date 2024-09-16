Hedera 1-Day Volume Tops $25.37 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $25.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,969,175,667 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,969,175,668.16604 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04966233 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $22,522,136.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

