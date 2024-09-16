iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.