iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.46

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.46 and last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 1148376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.34.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,550,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.