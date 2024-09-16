iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.04

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.04 and last traded at $106.02, with a volume of 152682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.97.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,823,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 807,794 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 503,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.