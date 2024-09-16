Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Sean Edward Krakiwsky Acquires 50,000 Shares

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) Director Sean Edward Krakiwsky purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.
Shares of CVE NSCI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72.
