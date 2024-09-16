Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Sean Edward Krakiwsky Acquires 50,000 Shares

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) Director Sean Edward Krakiwsky purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of CVE NSCI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

