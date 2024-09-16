Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
