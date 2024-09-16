Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Up 2.9 %

OSCR stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $4,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 507,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oscar Health by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.