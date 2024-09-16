Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,043,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $591.33 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $601.30. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $562.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

