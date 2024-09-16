iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

