Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $34.21 million and $73,957.25 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.