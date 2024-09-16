Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $569.24 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

