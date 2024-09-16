Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $174.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.48.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

