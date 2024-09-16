Reviewing Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart for Life and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and Jushi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $11.11 million 0.01 -$29.98 million ($1,115.67) 0.00 Jushi $269.45 million 0.39 -$65.10 million ($0.36) -1.49

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart for Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Jushi -22.39% -5,529.11% -9.58%

Summary

Smart for Life beats Jushi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

(Get Free Report)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.