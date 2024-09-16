Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Increases By 45.7%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FTLF opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FitLife Brands will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded FitLife Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

