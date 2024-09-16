Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Increases By 45.7%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FitLife Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ FTLF opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FitLife Brands will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
